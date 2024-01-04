'I can't wait to turn Florida around' Incoming LB Myles Graham back on same page with UF football

ORLANDO – After an impressive showing at the Under Armour All-American game on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium, incoming Florida football freshman linebacker Myles Graham is eager to start the next chapter of his football career.

Graham is set to enroll at UF next week and will take part in spring practices, eager to contribute to a Florida Gators defense that has struggled in two seasons under head coach Billy Napier.

“I can’t wait to turn Florida around and make it what it used to be,” Graham said following the game.

QB injury: Florida football QB D.J. Lagway injured during Under Armour All-American game

Marshall back: Florida football CB Jason Marshall Jr. returning for senior season

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Graham, a four-star recruit who spent this past season at Buchholz High in Gainesville, displayed his playmaking potential on Wednesday night, finishing with a team-high 5 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss for Team Fire in its 39-9 loss to Team Ice.

“Not happy that we lost but it was fun to compete with the best or the best,” Graham said.

How UF football coaching staff smoothed things over with Myles Graham's family

Graham's father, Earnest Graham, was a former Florida Gators standout running back (1998-2002) who went on to an 8-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. The day after National Signing Day, Earnest Graham was unhappy the lack of communication from Florida following former linebackers coach Jay Bateman's sudden departure to take the Texas A&M defensive coordinator job. The elder Graham went on X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustrations.

But Graham said Wednesday things has smoothed over, and that Florida head coach Billy Napier said he didn't know Bateman was leaving until the day after signing day. Graham said he wasn't surprised his father stood up for him.

“It’s all good," Graham said. "Best of luck to (Bateman) and this whole situation is over and we’re moving on.”

Graham said his focus now is making an impression during spring drills so he could see the field in 2024. Napier has proven he's not afraid of playing freshman and in 2022 started a true freshman, Shemar James, at linebacker. James, now a junior coming off knee surgery that sidelined him the final four games of the 2023 season, could serve as a mentor to Graham.

“He came in and had a role as a freshman," Graham said. "I definitely want to come in and learn from him and do what he did, make plays as a young guy and keep building off of that.”

Napier pointed out both Graham's maturity and loyalty during UF's National Signing Day press conference last month, noting Graham was the first player to both commit and sign to UF's incoming 2024 class.

"He cares about this place," Napier said. "I think he's an exceptional football player, but this guy's a leader, man. He's got presence. He's articulate. This guy is going to do a lot more than just be a great football player for the Gators."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football LB Myles Graham on same page with coaching staff