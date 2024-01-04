Florida football QB D.J. Lagway injured during Under Armour All-American game

ORLANDO — D.J. Lagway's final tuneup before starting his Florida football career didn't go as smoothly as planned.

Lagway, a five-star quarterback and the jewel of the Florida Gators 2024 incoming freshman class, injured his foot during Wednesday's Under Armour All-American game on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium.

The injury occurred as he sprinted out of bounds during the first half of Team Ice's 39-9 win over Team Fire. Lagway appeared in two series during the game, completing 5 of 10 passes for 46 yards while adding 10 yards rushing.

Lagway didn't come out of the locker room in the second half but conducted interviews postgame on the field, walking with a slight limp. He said he thinks it's a sprain but will undergo X-Rays on Thursday to make sure it's not more serious.

"When it started to get worse, I was like yeah, I can’t … nah." Lagway said. "Why play in the game. I kind of weighed it. I just prayed about it. God don't make no mistakes. I feel like everything happens for a reason and stuff like that. So, I just, you know, stay prayed up and just can't wait to get to Florida.' "

Lagway has enrolled at Florida for the spring semester and will start classes next week. He'll take part in spring practiced. On Wednesday, Lagway was named one of three finalists for Gatorade National Player of the Year after passing for 4,604 yards and a 6A state record 58 TDs in his senior year at Willis High School in Willis, Texas.

"The biggest compliment I can give DJ is that, as much attention as he has received throughout the recruiting process, he's a better human being, he's a better leader," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "His character, his faith, his example, the way he treats people, his work ethic, his focus, his drive to get better."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football QB D.J. Lagway injures foot at Under Armour game