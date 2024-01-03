Florida football CB Jason Marshall Jr. returning for senior season

Florida football starting cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. announced on social media he will return for his senior season.

A preseason All-SEC cornerback, Marshall had an up-and-down junior season for the Florida Gators. He finished with a team-high 10 pass breakups, but also was beaten for four touchdowns and had no interceptions, dropping a potential pick six in a game against Kentucky.

The 6-foo-1, 200-pound Marshall brings experience to a Florida secondary that lost starters Miguel Mitchell, Jaydon Hill and Jalen Kimber to the transfer portal. He will play under a new secondary coach, Will Harris, who replaced Corey Raymond after Raymond was fired last December.

A Miami native, Marshall has made 33 starts in 38 games over his first three seasons at Florida, compiling 78 career tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 interceptions. Marshall was rated the number two cornerback in the country and the 27th overall prospect in the country in 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

