'I cannot describe the season as successful' - Pochettino

Failure to win silverware means this season cannot be viewed as a success, says Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues have picked up form at the end of an inconsistent campaign to move into Europa League or Europa Conference League qualification contention but lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool and in the FA Cup semi-finals to Manchester City.

"I cannot describe the season as a successful season if you don't win a title at Chelsea," said Pochettino. "Again, expectation is always to win titles.

"Circumstances have shown that the reality was really, really tough, from day one until today. But deep inside, the players and staff were living in the reality. I think the staff are happy and the players are so happy."

After being humiliated 6-0 by Arsenal at Emirates Stadium and having their commitment questioned by their travelling fans, Chelsea have fought back to draw away to fourth-placed Aston Villa before dispatching London rivals Tottenham and West Ham comfortably at home in the space of four days.

They finish the campaign with trips to Nottingham Forest and Brighton before hosting Bournemouth on the final day.

"In the really tough moments, we keep pushing," Pochettino added after the 5-0 win against West Ham.

"We really believe and we never give up. Even with the criticism of many things, we were there.

"That's the important thing, when we talk about experience and quality and capacity to deal with things. We will enjoy today, this type of performance.

"Now it's about being clever and smart and to keep this momentum until the end of the season."