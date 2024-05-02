Canelo, De La Hoya clash ahead of Munguia showdown

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Jaime Munguia pose ahead of their fight in Las Vegas this weekend (Katelyn Mulcahy)

Undisputed super middleweight king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against promoter Oscar De La Hoya on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's showdown with undefeated Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas.

At a pre-fight press conference in Sin City, Alvarez ripped into De La Hoya after the US boxing legend issued his own stinging attack against the Mexican star.

Golden Boy Promotions boss De La Hoya -- who used to handle Alvarez before an acrimonious 2020 split -- triggered the war of words after accusing his former boxer of "disrespecting" his name.

"There were times my work wasn't my priority based on my mental health which I neglected for so long but that doesn't change the fact that Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez, period," De La Hoya told a press conference.

"The company you fought under for decades has always had one name and it's mine so put some ...respect on it," De La Hoya said, with Alvarez sitting just a few feet away on a dais.

De La Hoya, who now promotes Alvarez's opponent this weekend, Munguia, then went on to bring up the Mexican star's record of failing doping tests in 2018 ahead of his fight with Gennady Golovkin.

"Jaime has always dared to be great. This is full circle for him. When he was 21 he volunteered to step in against GGG and Canelo failed two drugs test. Jaime wasn't allowed to fulfil his dream in 2018, and Saturday he will do that and be world champion," De La Hoya said.

Alvarez, who at the time blamed those test results on eating contaminated meat, reacted furiously to mention of the doping tests, aiming a homophobic slur at De La Hoya as he rose to his feet. Security intervened to stop the confrontation escalating.

Alvarez then lambasted De La Hoya further, accusing the American star of "stealing" from his fighters in a rant laced with profanities.

"He's trying to keep the attention for himself, not for Munguia. He tries to steal from his fighters, that's what he does," Alvarez said.

"He's mad I left Golden Boy. I'm the diamond in Golden Boy. Golden Boy is not the same without me… I don't really give a shit about Oscar, but if he says something in my territory, I need to say something."

The fiery press conference increases anticipation for Saturday's bout, which pits the 33-year-old Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts), against the 27-year-old Munguia, who is 43-0 with 34 knockouts.

rcw/bb