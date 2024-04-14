Canada earns spot in Women's World Hockey Championship gold medal game

UTICA - The United States vs. Canada was a high point in pool play at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship. It seems appropriate to decide the gold medal by playing that matchup again, as has happened so many times before.

Canada completed rematch of the 2023 title game - and the 2021 and 2022 finals, along with 18 others - by shutting out Czechia 4-0 in the second semifinal Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center. The United States, the defending champion, had beaten Finland 5-0 earlier in the day.

Czechia's Michaela Pejzlova and Canada's Jocelyne LaRocque battle it out at the Adirondack Bank Center Saturday.

Canada, beaten only once - in overtime - in this year's tournament, blanked Czechia for the second time with Ann-Renee Desbiens needing only nine saves to record the third shutout for a team that has allowed three goals in three games.

"Monday was probably the fastest game I've ever played," said Jocelyne Larocque of Canada's 1-0 overtime loss to the United States, adding, "We'll need a better start."

The Canadians had a better start Saturday. Blayre Turnbull put the first Canada goal on the scoreboard with assists from Laura Stacey and Larocque 4 1/2 minutes into the game, and Larocque added a goal late in the first period with assists from Stacey and Emily Clark.

Clark scored in the second period and Sarah Fillier scored in the third. Natalie Spooner and Renata Fast contributed assists.

Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens passes the puck against Czechia at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

Larocque, Clark and Turnbull all had their first goals of the tournament. Fifteen players have scored goals for Canada in the tournament, led by Fast with three.

The loss sends Czechia to the bronze medal game against Finland, a team Czechia defeated 4-0 on the first day of the tournament. Finland has won 13 bronze medals, the most for any participating nation, but Czechia is playing in only its ninth World Championship and has won bronze the last two years.

"We're getting better each tournament," said Klara Peslarova, Czechia's goalie who made 43 saves Saturday and earned bronze with the team in 2022. "… Each team is getting better and better. I would say the gap is getting closer each year."

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Canada advances to IIHF Women's World Championship title game