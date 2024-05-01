Campbell County QB Mason Drube receives offer from UW

May 1—LARAMIE — Campbell County quarterback Mason Drube received his ninth Division I football offer Monday night.

That offer was from the only four-year university in his home state — the University of Wyoming.

Drube, a 6-foot-3 signal-caller who's been the full-time starter for the Camels since his sophomore season, visited UW during a spring practice in April. Cowboys offensive coordinator Jay Johnson made the trek to Gillette to watch the quarterback throw Monday afternoon, Drube told WyoSports on Tuesday.

"It was good," Drube said about UW's visit to Gillette. "They just kind of wanted to see me throw in person. They came down (Monday) and saw me throw. They saw that, and shot me the offer."

Drube already had offers from Nevada, Utah State, Michigan State, Boston College, Oregon State and Washington State before his offer from the Cowboys. He also has offers from the Football Championship Subdivision's Montana State and North Dakota State.

"It's been great," Drube said about his recruitment. "Not a lot of kids get the opportunity to do this, and I know I've worked hard to get here. Now, I'm kind of just taking it all in and trying to make the best decision that I can make."

Drube was second in Class 4A as a junior last fall at 206.7 passing yards per game. He totaled 2,067 yards and 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions, completing 54.3% of his passes. The Camels lost to Thunder Basin in the 4A quarterfinals.

Drube's family has a rich tradition in Laramie. His dad, Kirby, was UW's starting tight end from 1995-98. His uncle, Kolby, also played tight end for the Cowboys in the early 2000s.

Drube's older sister, Gabby, is in the midst of her junior year on UW's track and field team. She recently moved up to No. 3 all-time in school history at 58.39 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles.

"Obviously, I've grown up a Wyoming fan," Drube said. "My parents went there, my sister is there now, and I've had family in and out of there all the time. So, that's huge to me.

"I love Wyoming, and I always will, but it really just comes down to my best situation and whatever school wants me the most."

Drube is also a standout basketball player at Campbell County and baseball player for the Post 42 American Legion team in Gillette. All nine of his college offers are full-ride scholarships at quarterback, Drube said.

"Not a lot of kids get that opportunity, and I'm grateful for the people who have put me in that spot," Drube said. "It is a blessing, for sure, because, just looking at it, it's really hard to get recruited out of Wyoming. Just getting past that step has been huge for me."

Drube believes he possesses the arm strength and overall athleticism to succeed at the college level. He hopes to have his mind made up before suiting up for his senior season with the Camels this fall.

"It's really exciting," Drube said. "Not a lot of kids get this opportunity, but also, not a lot work this hard for it. I'm really thankful for my family for getting me to this point. For me, it's just about wherever I want to be and whatever place wants me the most.

"... It'll be a huge relief for me (to sign). It's been a lot, and I'm grateful for it all, but just right now, I'm trying to focus on my baseball season, and I've got colleges calling me and texting me every day."

UW hasn't signed a quarterback from the state of Wyoming since Austin Fort in 2014, who was also from Campbell County. Fort redshirted in his first season with the Cowboys before transferring to Chabot Community College in California. He returned to UW one year later, transitioning to tight end.

Johnson is in his first season as UW's offensive coordinator. Watching Johnson coach the Cowboys during spring practice was Drube's favorite part of his visit to Laramie earlier this spring.

"It was really good," Drube said about his visit. "I got to talk to all their coaches, and they kind of gave me the ins and outs of the whole thing. I've been there so many times, so there wasn't a whole lot of new stuff to see, but it was nice seeing coach Johnson at work."

UW's coaching staff will be contending with plenty of other Division I programs during Drube's recruitment over the next several months, but his sister could also help sway the Gillette product to Laramie in the class of 2025.

"(Gabby's been trying to persuade me to come to UW a) little bit," Drube said with a laugh. "She wants me to go wherever is home for me, and that's what I'm going to do. But she obviously wants to be close by me, and she said it'd be a lot easier to come to my games at Wyoming, rather than Boston."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.