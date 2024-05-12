Cameron Heyward talks mentoring Steelers rookie DT Logan Lee

For obvious reasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers focused primarily on the offensive side of the ball in this year’s NFL draft. But they did address a couple of key defensive areas with linebacker Payton Wilson, defensive back Ryan Watts and tackle Logan Lee.

Cam Heyward will work with his position mate to help make him the best he can heading into his rookie season.

“I haven’t really got a chance to get to know him on the field, but it seems like a hungry kid who’s had a lot of success in college at Iowa,” Heyward told Steelers Wire in an interview for Little Caesars Love Kitchen event.

Lee already has one up on some rookies from the Steelers’ 2024 class.

“He played the same system, so he understands the three or four structure a lot better than most, but it’s about being ready to step to the next level,” said Heyward. “I’m looking forward to seeing and getting the chance to know ’em and getting ’em ready for that moment.”

And there’s no better player than Lee to learn from than Cam Heyward.

