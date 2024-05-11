Predicting the role for Steelers DB Ryan Watts

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of three of the members of its 2024 NFL draft class. The Steelers announced they had signed both of their sixth-round picks, defensive end Logan Lee and defensive back Ryan Watts.

In Watts, the Steelers land a guy who struggled as a full-time cornerback but has the frame and measurables to convert to safety. Watts plays with a physical edge and intensity. He works well going downhill toward the line of scrimmage and in the box.

I don’t see Watts working as an NFL slot cornerback primarily because he struggles to diagnose plays quickly and is often a step behind in coverage.

So what does this mean for Watts role with Pittsburgh? Frankly, we don’t expect much from Watts on defense this season. But where he could have a significant impact is on special teams. He’s a hitter and with his size could be a force on coverage teams.

Prediction: Watts isn’t a lock to make the team but we will give him the benefit of the doubt. How often he dresses for games will depend on what he does on special teams this season.

