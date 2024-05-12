Cameron Heyward doing Walter Payton Man of the Year things at Little Caesars Love Kitchen

Another day, another good deed from NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, Cam Heyward.

On Saturday, Heyward was in Homewood at the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, helping hand out pizza to those in need. And he had a little help from his friends.

“I didn’t make the pizzas, they wouldn’t let me do that,” Heyward told Steelers Wire, “but I had a lot of fun doing it and I had one of my ex-teammates, Chris Hoke, come out and my son got this hand out the pizzas as well, but it’s all for a good cause. I think my little brother’s (Connor) out there right now.”

Every day of the year, since 1985, The Love Kitchen has traveled across the U.S. and Canada to donate and serve pizza to 4 million people who are food insecure, without housing, disaster survivors, military or first responders.

Love Kitchen even travels with its food trucks to events like the Super Bowl and the NFL draft.

“They find really cool events to give back to the communities, and I’m all about giving back to the community and very honored to be able to partner with them,” Heyward said.

For selfless acts like this and hundreds of others, Heyward was honored with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in February. It’s the highest honor any player in the NFL can receive.

On Saturday, @littlecaesars partnered with @97HeywardHouse to surprise the Homewood community with pizza from their Little Caesars Love Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/3qrQqb0Ubi — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) May 11, 2024

