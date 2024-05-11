Predicting the role for Steelers rookie DE Logan Lee

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had signed rookie sixth-round pick Logan Lee to a four-year contract. Lee was one of the Steelers two sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft and the first of the Steelers draft class to sign.

Physically, Lee passes the eyeball test for what the Steelers want in a versatile defensive lineman. At 6-foot-5, Lee has the length Pittsburgh loves in 3-4 defensive ends but he will need to put on some quality weight to hold up inside and rush the passer from the interior.

Looking over the defensive linemen on the roster currently, Lee has an opportunity to have something of a rookie impact. Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and Keeanu Benton will be the starting three but the Steelers love to rotate five or six players up front. Lee will compete with Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk for reps.

Prediction: We expect Lee to make the final 53-man roster and bounce back and forth from the gameday roster among the inactives. Lee has a higher ceiling than Loudermilk and Leal but their experience will give them an edge early in the season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire