Calvary defeats Great Commission 4-1

May 7—CRESAPTOWN — Calvary scored the final three goals on Monday to defeat Great Commission 4-1.

Great Commission struck first when Mila Palazzi fired from about 40 yards out for an unassisted goal at the 27:15 mark of the first half.

The Eagles (7-3) responded at the 34:15 mark.

Lauren Engle found Bethany Carrington who tied the game at 1.

Calvary outshot Great Commission 6-4 in the first half.

After limited shots in the first half, the opportunities started to come after halftime.

The Eagles outshot Great Commission 14-3 in the second half.

Kaitlyn Bender found eighth-grader Lauren Engle who scored her first high school goal at the 63:27 mark.

Allie Scritchfield added some breathing room, intercepting a goal kick from 25 yards out and scoring at the 68:45 mark.

Engle picked up her second assist at the 71:15 mark, finding Bender to seal the win.

Cavalry finished with a 22-7 advantage in shots and a 9-0 edge in corners.

Sophia Fleck saved nine shots for Great Commission.

Traci Michael recorded five saves while Selah Livengood added one for the Eagles.