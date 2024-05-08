Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze attend Chicago Sky preseason game

Right before the 2024 NFL draft, the 2024 WNBA draft took over the sports conversation around the country. Of course, Caitlin Clark headlined (and rightfully so) as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

But the Chicago Sky were also winners drafting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the first round. This team is going to be good and exciting to watch for a very long time. They are near the top of the mountain when it comes to bright futures for Chicago sports teams.

The Chicago Bears are hoping that they are on the same trajectory. Many people think they are because of the moves that they just made at the draft a couple of weeks ago.

Well, these two worlds came together on Tuesday night. The Bears’ two first-round picks, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, were at the Sky’s preseason game on Tuesday night.

The rooks are in the building 🐻⬇️ Welcome to Skytown, @CALEBcsw and @RomeOdunze! pic.twitter.com/8U0eusmof9 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 8, 2024

Keenan Allen doing the bear claw pic.twitter.com/XKTUXXPiWZ — Dave (@dave_bfr) May 8, 2024

Williams and Odunze were joined by new Bears receiver Keenan Allen. All three of them are getting acclimated to being around Chicago. It is great to see them out there supporting the Sky, who have a lot going for them. It’s very fun when the sports teams in town support each other.

It’s also cool that Williams and Odunze are showing their faces around Chicago in settings where the people around them will appreciate it (Williams most recently made his debut at Wrigley Field with some teammates last weekend). These guys just get it. Hopefully, success on the field (and court) follows.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire