Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. headline group of prospects confirmed to attend 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT — 13 prospects, including Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr., are confirmed to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, according to a press release from the National Football League.

Here is the full list of prospects:

Terrion Arnold/CB – Alabama Jayden Daniels/QB – LSU Marvin Harrison Jr./WR – Ohio State JC Latham/OL – Alabama Laiatu Latu/DE – UCLA Drake Maye/QB – North Carolina Quinyon Mitchell/CB – Toledo Malik Nabers/WR – LSU Rome Odunze/WR – Washington Darius Robinson/DE – Missouri Brian Thomas Jr./WR – LSU Dallas Turner/DE – Alabama Caleb Williams/QB – USC

Report: Bears president calls lakefront stadium plans chance for city to have ‘a crown jewel’ at NFL owners meetings

Alabama and LSU will each have three players on-site, the most among all colleges. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Pac-12 (three), Atlantic Coast Conference (one), Big Ten (one) and Mid-American Conference (one).

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET, and continues Friday, April 26, with Rounds 2-3 at 7 p.m. ET. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 27, with Rounds 4-7 taking place starting at noon ET.

The NFL Draft, which was held in Kansas City last year, will be hosted in the state of Michigan for the first time.

The Chicago Bears hold picks No. 1 and 9 in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.