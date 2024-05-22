Caleb VanArragon wins Twin Cities Open, his first professional event

The week after he finished collegiate regionals, recent Valparaiso golfer Caleb VanArragon won the Twin Cities Open on Tuesday at the Meadows at Mystic Lake, carding an 11-under 133. His bogey-free, 6-under 67 in the second round earned a win in his first event as a professional.

“I didn’t really know what to expect mentally this week because it’s a lot different playing for money than playing to win tournaments,” VanArragon said.

He started strong, with a 6-under 66 Monday, two shots behind leader Bryce Hanstad. On Tuesday, he added his first birdie of the round at the fourth, then took the lead at the sixth as Hanstad pulled back-to-back double bogeys.

VanArragon’s next steps take him to Garland, Texas next week, where he will attempt to qualify for the PGA Tour Americas and compete in the Final Qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open on June 3.

Last year, he became the first player since 1998 to win both the Minnesota State Open and MGA Amateur Championship in the same season.

Zach Sklebar, a Fargo pro, finished second after a whirlwind six birdies over a nine-hole stretch on Tuesday. Former NDSU golfer Nate Adams finished third.

