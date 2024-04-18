Caitlin Clark to receive signature shoe in eight-figure Nike deal, per reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark is getting a signature shoe before she plays a professional minute.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Iowa Hawkeye-turned-Indiana Fever superstar is nearing an eight-figure deal with Nike to produce her own shoe. Clark had an endorsement deal with Nike during her college career, but that deal expired at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season. But she wanted to work with Nike again, and fended off deals with Adidas and Under Armour, according to The Athletic.

This deal is one of many for the Fever rookie, as she is also working with insurance agency State Farm, trading card company Panini America and Gatorade.

More: A Midwesterner through and through, Caitlin Clark wants Indiana back in WNBA playoffs

CAITLIN CLARK FEVER: Sign up for our newsletter for best stories on WNBA

Clark, a two-time National Player of the Year, broke 45 collegiate records throughout her four-year career, including becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer. She and the Hawkeyes helped break multiple viewership records throughout the 2024 NCAA tournament, with the Iowa-South Carolina national championship game averaging nearly 19 million viewers.

Clark will be the first Fever player to have a signature shoe, according to reporting from USA Today's The Rookie Wire. She will be one of five current players to have a shoe deal — New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart both have signature shoes, as well as the Las Vegas Aces' Candace Parker and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi. Elena Delle Donne, who is taking a break from basketball this season, also has a signature shoe.

Other WNBA greats, including Rebecca Lobo, Dawn Staley, Sheryl Swoopes and Nikki McCray have also had signature shoes.

Follow IndyStar Fever Insider Chloe Peterson on X at @chloepeterson67.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Report: Caitlin Clark to get eight-figure Nike deal, signature shoe