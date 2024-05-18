Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty on Saturday

It has been a rough start for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, who have lost their first two regular-season games.

Clark scored 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-11 from downtown, but committed 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun. On Thursday, in front of a packed home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the New York Liberty, the Fever were routed 102-66.

Liberty forward and reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart scored 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory.

The Fever complete the home-and-home series Saturday and will have two more meetings with the Liberty this season: on June 2 in New York and at home on July 6.

When is Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty

The game will be shown nationally on ABC and can be streamed through the ESPN app, WNBA League Pass, and Fubo.

Caitlin Clark stats

Clark had nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes against the Liberty, going 2-8 from the field, including 1-7 from 3-point range. Through two games, Clark is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty: How to watch