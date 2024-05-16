New York at Indiana live updates: How to watch Caitlin Clark, Fever in WNBA home opener

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark hasn’t been in Indianapolis long but already, she’s got a to-do list involving Circle City.

Of course her top priorities are basketball-related. Clark, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, wants to lift the Indiana Fever into the WNBA playoffs, and wouldn’t mind collecting some individual accolades along the way. She’s been open about her desire to be put on the 2024 Olympic team.

Clark and Indiana tip off against the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. The Liberty are one of the most talented teams in the WNBA, boasting two-time MVP Breanna Stewart as well as 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones.

What time is New York Liberty at Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play in front of their home fans for the first time this season when they face the New York Liberty on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

The Liberty at Fever game will be televised on Amazon Prime.

How to stream New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

The Liberty at Fever game will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The game also will be available on demand on the WNBA’s League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

WNBA says all teams will charter by Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A WNBA spokesperson confirmed Thursday that starting Tuesday, May 21, all teams will charter to and from each game. That's one week after the 2024 season opened.

The celebratory fever that swept through the league last week when commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced teams would begin chartering full-time has slightly abated. While players — particularly veterans who have been fighting to fly private for years — are happy about the upgrade, the rollout has been clunky.

And that’s a generous description.

On Thursday, also known as Caitlin Clark’s home debut, the New York Liberty play at the Indiana Fever. But the Liberty didn’t charter to Indianapolis, instead flying commercial on American Airlines. They’ve got a commercial flight home, too — with an early 5:30 a.m. wake-up call Friday. The Fever will also fly commercial Friday to New York for their Saturday game vs. the Liberty. Read the complete story here.

Just confirmed with @WNBA spokesperson that as of May 21, all teams will charter to every game. First few days of games, some have chartered & others have flown commercial. — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) May 16, 2024

Caitlin Clark wild about the Indiana Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday before she made her regular-season home debut, Clark told reporters that she’s excited, at some point, to visit the Indianapolis Zoo.

Considered one of the top zoos in America, the Indianapolis Zoo annually holds a black-tie fundraiser known as “Zoobilation,” billed as the city’s “most anticipated event of the year.” And Indy’s newest resident is angling for an invite: “Maybe I’ll hit up Zoobilation, I heard they’re getting new chimpanzees.".

Told that her praise of the event is likely to lead to her being the guest of honor, Clark laughed before joking “yeah, Zoobilation is about to have an all-time high of people wanting to go,” a reference to how her presence tends to help set attendance records.

Something else likely to set attendance records: Her play this summer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Fever.

Even babies are gaga over Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is inspiring girls all over the world, including one tiny tot. Ahead of her first home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse vs. the New York Liberty on Thursday, Clark was spotted on the court playing with Aliya, the daughter of Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson.

Auntie Caitlin spending time with Katie Lou’s daughter, Aliya, before her #IndianaFever home debut | @TheAthleticWBB pic.twitter.com/HwHeczfhv5 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 16, 2024

