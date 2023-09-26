Advertisement

Liberty's Breanna Stewart edges Sun's Alyssa Thomas to win 2nd WNBA MVP award

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
4

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the WNBA Most Valuable Player for the second time, the league announced Tuesday.

Stewart received 20 first-place votes and 446 total points from a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters to finish only seven points ahead of Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who received 23 first-place votes and 439 total votes. Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, who won the award in 2020 and last season, came in third in the voting with 17 first-place votes and 433 total votes.

The margin between the winner of the award and runner-up (seven points) was the second smallest in the league's history, and the margin between first and third (13) was actually the smallest.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) high-fives teammate Courtney Vandersloot during a game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 5.

Stewart, who also won the award in 2018 as a member of the Seattle Storm, averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.57 blocked shots and 1.45 steals in 40 games. She set a WNBA record with four games with 40 or more points this season.

Stewart becomes the eighth player in WNBA history to win the award multiple times, joining three-time winners Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes and two-time winners Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne, Candace Parker and Wilson.

2023 WNBA PLAYOFFS: Scores, schedules, matchups, predictions, award winners

Stewart set Liberty franchise marks for total points and rebounds while leading the Liberty to a 32-8 record and the No. 2 seed in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

The Liberty are currently playing the Thomas and the Sun in the WNBA semifinals and are down 1-0 in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilson and the Aces lead the Dallas Wings 1-0 in the other semifinal, which continues Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liberty forward Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP for second time