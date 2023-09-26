Liberty's Breanna Stewart edges Sun's Alyssa Thomas to win 2nd WNBA MVP award

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the WNBA Most Valuable Player for the second time, the league announced Tuesday.

Stewart received 20 first-place votes and 446 total points from a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters to finish only seven points ahead of Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who received 23 first-place votes and 439 total votes. Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, who won the award in 2020 and last season, came in third in the voting with 17 first-place votes and 433 total votes.

The margin between the winner of the award and runner-up (seven points) was the second smallest in the league's history, and the margin between first and third (13) was actually the smallest.

Stewart, who also won the award in 2018 as a member of the Seattle Storm, averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.57 blocked shots and 1.45 steals in 40 games. She set a WNBA record with four games with 40 or more points this season.

Stewart becomes the eighth player in WNBA history to win the award multiple times, joining three-time winners Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes and two-time winners Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne, Candace Parker and Wilson.

Stewart set Liberty franchise marks for total points and rebounds while leading the Liberty to a 32-8 record and the No. 2 seed in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

The Liberty are currently playing the Thomas and the Sun in the WNBA semifinals and are down 1-0 in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilson and the Aces lead the Dallas Wings 1-0 in the other semifinal, which continues Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

