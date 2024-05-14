Indiana vs. Connecticut live updates: How to watch Caitlin Clark, Fever in first WNBA game

The 2024 WNBA regular season officially kicks off tonight with four games, and one of the most-anticipated openers is the Indiana Fever and star rookie Caitlin Clark on the road at the Connecticut Sun.

The rest of tonight’s schedule (all time Eastern):

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

The Fever-Sun game is being televised by ESPN2 with the Mercury at Aces to follow on the network. The other two games will be aired on ESPN3. Fubo is also streaming the action

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more as Caitlin Clark and the Fever take on Alyssa Thomas, the 2023 MVP runner-up, and the Sun. Follow along.

What time is Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun?

The Fever-Sun tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun

The Fever at Sun will be televised on ESPN2 with Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call.

How to stream Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun

Streaming options for Fever at Sun include the ESPN app, ESPN+, Disney+ and Fubo.

The game will also be available on demand on the WNBA’s League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

