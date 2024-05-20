Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun on Monday

While Caitlin Clark's introduction to the WNBA has been uneven, she is already facing the second rematch of her young career.

The Indiana Fever will play the Connecticut Sun on Monday night, which is a rematch of their season-opening game. This time, however, the game will take place in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, in front of Clark's home fans.

The Fever (0-3) remain winless after they dropped a pair of consecutive games Thursday and Saturday against the New York Liberty, the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever playing the Sun on Monday night:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun?

Date: Monday, May 20

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play against the Sun, a rematch of their regular-season opener, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-pointer against the New York Liberty.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever vs. Sun

TV channel : ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN app, ESPN+, Fubo

The Fever game against the Sun will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans can stream the game on the Watch ESPN app and ESPN+. The game also is available for streaming on Fubo (regional restrictions apply).

The game will also be available on demand on WNBA League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

The Fever remained winless Saturday after their second consecutive loss to the New York Liberty, this one by the score of 91-80. Clark played a game-high 34:28 and went 9-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range to record a team-high 22 points.

She also added six rebounds and eight assists but has continued to struggle with turnovers, committing another eight. Through her three regular-season games, Clark has now committed 21 turnovers, which is most in the WNBA, and nine more than the next closest player.

