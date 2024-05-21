Caitlin Clark announces endorsement deal with Wilson, maker of WNBA's official basketball

From an early age, Caitlin Clark usually had a basketball in her hands. So her latest endorsement deal − with sporting goods manufacturer Wilson − seems like a natural fit.

Clark, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Indiana Fever, has announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement with the manufacturer of the WNBA's official basketball − becoming the only athlete besides Michael Jordan in the 1980s to be a brand ambassador for Wilson.

In a news release announcing the partnership, Clark recalled playing with a Wilson ball in her driveway growing up.

"I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it," she said.

The initial rollout of Clark-themed basketballs will commemorate some of her historic accomplishments, such as breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record.

"I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool," Clark said.

In addition, her role as a Wilson ambassador will include testing, advising and providing feedback on a range of basketball gear.

Wilson resumed its role as the official basketball of the WNBA in 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark gets deal with Wilson, maker of WNBA official basketball