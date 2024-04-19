Caitlin Clark's exploding value: List of Fever star's endorsements and contract details

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during the National Anthem before playing the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever's top pick in the WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark, is the currently the biggest name in women's basketball. Clark's popularity on and off the court is paying off.

Clark is widely regarded as the best player of her generation and shattered numerous records during her tenure as an Iowa Hawkeye. In her senior year at Iowa, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball. She also broke the all-time scoring record for the Big Ten conference and won several awards, including the Naismith Player of the Year and the Wooden Award for the second year.

Clark's competitive nature and insane shots, which are just shy of half-court, make her a crowd favorite and bring out the women's basketball fan in everyone. That being evident when 3.09 million viewers tuned in to watch her get drafted, according to ESPN.

Clark has put to rest speculation about losing endorsements once she turned professional, as rumors grow about an imminent deal with Nike that includes signature shoes and could break the bank with a lucrative eight figures.

Here is a breakdown of Clark's net worth, including her WNBA salary and NIL deals.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract with the Indiana Fever

According to Spotrac, Caitlin Clark signed a four-year, $338,000 contract with the Indiana Fever. She will earn $76,535 in her first year with the Fever, and her salary will increase every year through 2027, during which she will earn $97,582 in the final year of her contract.

Clark's WNBA contract follows the standard for top league players. Rookie salaries are determined by draft positions, with first-year salaries ranging from $64,154 to $76,535, according to Spotrac.

Caitlin Clark's NIL Deals

Clark's estimated NIL valuation is $3.5 million in 2024, ranking fourth behind Bronny James, Shedeur Sanders, and Livvy Dunne, according to On3 NIL.

Caitlin Clark signed agreements with numerous companies, allowing them to use her name, image, and likeness. The companies she has partnered with are from various industries, including sports apparel, electronics, and insurance.

Below is a list of the companies that have added the college basketball star to their roster.

Nike

Gatorade

Bose

State Farm

Buick

Hy-Vee

H&R Block

Topps

Shoot-A-Way

Goldman Sachs

