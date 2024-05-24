CAF Champions League final: Five Ahly v Esperance facts

Karim Fouad (L) of Al Ahly and Yan Sasse of Esperance battle for possession during first leg of 2024 CAF Champions League final in Tunisia. (FETHI BELAID)

Five facts before second leg of CAF Champions League final in Cairo on Saturday, with Al Ahly of Egypt and Esperance of Tunisia level on aggregate after goalless first leg.

Ahly are seeking back-to-back titles a record-extending fourth time after victories in the 2005 and 2006, 2012 and 2013 and 2020 and 2021 seasons. Esperance achieved the feat once, winning in 2018 and 2019.

---

This is the 15th consecutive final from 2010 featuring at least one north African club, with Ahly involved in nine and Esperance in five. Egypt lead the way in Champions League victories with 17 while Tunisia boast six.

---

Ahly have hosted Esperance 11 times at various stages of the Champions League, winning five matches and drawing six. The most recent was a 2023 semi-final second leg which Ahly won 1-0 through a Hussein el Shahat goal.

---

Ahly have scored 19 goals in 13 Champions League matches this season with El Shahat (five) and Mahmoud Kahraba (four) the most prolific marksmen, but Esperance have managed just nine with Brazilian Yan Sasse claiming three goals.

---

If Ahly remain unbeaten in the 2024 Champions League after second leg, they will match the feat of their 2005 team, which included stars like Essam el Hadary, Wael Gomaa, Mohamed Aboutrika, Mohamed Barakat and Emad Moteab. Esperance were unbeaten when crowned 2019 champions.

