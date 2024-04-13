Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford athletes place at 14-4A track and field meet

Apr. 12—WILLS POINT — Ty Crunk of Caddo Mills took third in the 100-meter dash to lead Caddo Mills to a fifth-place finish in the team standings at the District 14-4A track and field meet.

Crunk ran a time of 11.36 seconds.

The Foxes scored 48 points to place fifth behind Sunnyvale (205), Kaufman (133), Wills Point (94) and Farmersville (75). Quinlan Ford was sixth with 40 points and Community finished seventh with 23.

Mason Tigue of Ford was second in the 300 hurdles (41.28) and teammate Eli Murrillo was second in the 1600 (4:44.76).

Caddo Mills placed fourth in the girls division with 45 points, trailing Kaufman (232 1/2), Sunnyvale (174 1/2) and Farmersville (82). Quinlan Ford placed sixth with 26 points.

Jaden Smith of Ford was second in the girls triple jump (34-1/2) and third in the long jump (16-6).

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the area meet.

District 14-4A

Track and Field Meet

April 3-4, Wills Point

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings — 1. Sunnyvale 205, 2. Kaufman 133, 3. Wills Point 94, 4. Farmersville 75, 5. Caddo Mills 48, 6. Quinlan Ford 40, 7. Community 23.

4x100-meter relay — 4. Caddo Mills, 43.65.

800-meter run — 5. Eli Murrillo, Quinlan Ford, 2:09.23.

100-meter dash — 3. Ty Crunk, Caddo Mills, 11.36.

4x200-meter relay — 4. Caddo Mills, 1:32.11; 5. Quinlan Ford, 1:34.54.

300-meter hurdles — 2. Mason Tigue, Quinlan Ford, 41.28; 4. Alex Tovar, Caddo Mills, 42.50.

200-meter dash — 4. Dylan Peoples, Caddo Mills, 23.15; 5. Alfonso Gonzales, Caddo Mills, 23.34.

1600-meter run — 2. Eli Murrillo, Quinlan Ford, 4:44.76.

4x400-meter relay — 4. Caddo Mills, 3:29.32; 5. Quinlan Ford, 3:43.28.

Discus — 3. Payton Wallen, Quinlan Ford, 140-4.

Shot put — 3. Bryan Sanchez, Quinlan Ford, 43-8.

Team standings — 1. Kaufman 232 1/2, 2. Sunnyvale 174 1/2, 3. Farmersville 82, 4. Caddo Mills 45, 5. Community 43, 6. Quinlan Ford 26, 7. Wills Point 15.

4x100-meter relay — 5. Caddo Mills, 51.82; 6. Quinlan Ford, 53.40.

100-meter hurdles — 5. Ava Manley, Caddo Mills, 17.78.

4x200-meter relay — 3. Caddo Mills, 1:49.63; 5. Quinlan Ford, 1:54.62.

300-meter hurdles — 3. Abigail Key, Caddo Mills, 48.39.

4x400-meter relay — 5. Caddo Mills, 4:29.96.

Discus — 5. Lillian Barraza, Quinlan Ford, 98-7.

High jump — 3. Kara Miller, Caddo Mills, 4-10; 5. Melanie Hernandez, Quinlan Ford, 4-8.

Long jump — 3. Jaden Smith, Quinlan Ford, 16-6; 6. Samantha Brockway, Caddo Mills, 15-7.

Shot put — 5. Lillee Walls, Quinlan Ford, 29-6 1/2.

Triple jump — 2. Jaden Smith, Quinlan Ford, 34-1/2; 5. Samantha Brockway, Caddo Mills, 32-8 1/4.