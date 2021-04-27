C-M's Warrick wins medalist, Baxter girls win triangular

Apr. 27—COLFAX — Kira Warrick won medalist honors during Colfax-Mingo's girls home triangular at Colfax Country Club on April 26.

But the Tigerhawk girls had just two players and Baxter picked up its first win of the season.

The Bolts shot a 290 as a team. They won the triangular because Colfax-Mingo and Belle Plaine only had two golfers.

Warrick won medalist honors with a 62 and Brennan Rhone carded a 72 for the Tigerhawks.

Bri Dahlke led the Bolts with a 68, while Corryn Padget shot a 71, Allison Colyn carded a 72 and Calleah Frink had a 79 for the final counting score. Hallee Rainsbarger had an 81 as a non-counting score.

Baxter's No. 1 golfer Sophie Meyer and three Tigerhawks all were missing because they participated in a track meet at Des Moines Christian.

Macy Morrow of Belle Plaine was the runner-up medalist with a 63.

The boys scores in the triangular were unavailable at press time.

C-M girls finish fourth at B-F Invitational

The Colfax Country Club hosted the Bondurant-Farrar Invitational on April 23 and Colfax-Mingo finished fourth in the five-team field.

Roland-Story won the meet with a 208, while Pleasantville (235) and Panorama (243) were both in front of Colfax-Mingo (245) and Bondurant-Farrar (271) finished fifth.

Warrick shot a 53 to lead the Tigerhawks, while Charlotte Donahue carded a personal-best 56. Holland Robinette and Rhone both shot 68s and Carley Underwood had a 73.