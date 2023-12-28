C.J. Stroud set to return after clearing concussion protocol

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud got back on the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Jets in Week 14 and Thursday brought even better news about his recovery.

Stroud held a press conference on Wednesday and said that hew was cleared to exit the league's concussion protocol by an independent neurologist. Stroud said that he expects to start against the Titans on Sunday.

“I feel great, I feel really good. I feel back to myself, which was the biggest thing," Stroud said.

The Texans remain in the playoff hunt, so the return of a player who was putting together an outstanding rookie season before his injury comes as a major boost to their hopes to extend their season beyond Week 18.

