BYU basketball players will attend Friday’s Phoenix Suns playoff game

BYU’s new men’s head basketball coach Kevin Young makes a few remarks during an announcement event in the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU basketball has big Friday night plans.

Players are headed to Phoenix to watch their new coach, Kevin Young, and the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third game of a first-round playoff series, according to Jarom Jordan of BYUtv.

Young has stayed with Phoenix to close out the season even as he’s started making moves on behalf of BYU basketball.

Earlier this week, he added former Stanford assistant coach Brandon Dunson to his BYU coaching staff.

Since then, he’s secured commitments from players Richie Saunders and Dallin Hall, who withdrew from the transfer portal and will return to BYU.

Meanwhile, the Suns’ week has been less sunny.

After losing to the Timberwolves by 25 points on Saturday in the opening game of the series, Phoenix lost again Tuesday.

Now down 2-0 in a best of seven series, the Suns will likely enjoy a boost from returning to their home turf — but perhaps not enough of a boost to help them deal with the likes of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

The Suns are led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They’re the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are No. 3.

Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. MDT. It will air on ESPN.