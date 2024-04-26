Dallin Hall is returning to BYU basketball

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) shoots a free throw during the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, March 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Dallin Hall is ready to “run it back” with BYU.

The 6-foot-4 point guard announced on Instagram early Friday that he will return to BYU after briefly entering the NCAA transfer portal in mid-April, hours after former Cougar coach Mark Pope was named the head coach at Kentucky.

His commitment to staying at BYU comes one day after Richie Saunders also announced he is exiting the transfer portal and returning to the Cougars program.

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range as a sophomore during the 2023-24 season.

He averaged a team-high 29 minutes per game due, in large part, to a lack of depth at point guard. Hall’s return for next season will be key for a program heading into its second season in the Big 12.

The return of both Hall and Saunders is a big win for new BYU head coach Kevin Young, who continues to work with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant during their NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves even as he builds his first Cougars roster.

BYUtv’s Jarom Jordan reported early Friday, before Hall’s announcement, that the BYU basketball team is headed to Phoenix for Game 3 of their playoff series and that Hall would be in attendance.

“This is something KY mentioned he wanted to do with the team in his initial zoom call,” Jordan said on X. The Suns host the Timberwolves, who lead the series 2-0, on Friday night (8:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

Hall reportedly had several suitors during his time in the transfer portal.

Just three days after he entered the portal on April 12, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham reported that Hall was “currently considering” eight possible schools. That included Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida and Washington, as well as in-state schools Utah and Utah State, in addition to a return to BYU.

Hall, a Fremont High alum, has two years of eligibility remaining.