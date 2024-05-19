Burnley vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Burnley FC 0 - 2 Nottingham Forest FC

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:47

Four minutes have been added on at the end of this first half.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:47

It's yet another chance for Burnley as Foster plays a lovely backheel into the path of Odobert whose shot from inside the box is deflected away for a corner by Toffolo! Burnley need to take one of these chances if they are to salvage something from this game!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:45

Elanga cuts in from the left and hits a shot from distance with his right foot which flies well off the target.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:43

Montiel, with his head heavily bandaged after picking up a knock early on, tries to find Wood with a long ball, but the Burnley backline is upto the task and clears the danger.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:41

Larsen gets inside the box and tries to curl it into the far post, but his shot is deflected out for a corner kick.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:39

Amdouni tries to break for Burnley and looks to play Larsen on the right wing, but his pass is wayward and goes out of play.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:38

Burnley continue to probe for a way back into the game and Odobert clears the first defender only for his cross to be cleared away.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:35

Larsen floats in a corner to the far post where Asssignon plays the ball back across the goal, but Forest defence hold firm and clear the lines!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:35

Odobert goes on a mazy run into the box this time for Burnley, but the attacker runs out of room and it is a goal kick for Forest.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:33

There is another chance for Wood as Gibbs-White plays in a free-kick into the six-yard box, but the striker just can't reach the delivery!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:32

Burnley might be 2-0 down in this game, but they have enjoyed 68.3% possession so far and has registered six shots, compared to Forest's four. However, none of the shots from Kompany's side has been on target!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:30

Burnley right-back Assignon is getting into good attacking positions during this first period, but the French defender's cross this time is overhit!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:29

Esteve tries his luck from almost 35 yards out, but his shot sails well over Sels' goal!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:25

CLOSE!! Burnley threaten again through the left wing as O'Shea finds Larsen who crosses into the centre where it is met by Amdouni who balloons the shot over the goal! That was a big chance for the Clarets to reduce the deficit!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:23

Burnley get a free-kick in a promising position which is taken by Larsen. But Burnley's top scorer only hits the wall from 25 yards out and the chance is gone for the home side!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:22

There is a delay in play at Turf Moor as Montiel is down injured and is receiving treatment for a head injury! However, he looks okay to continue!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:18

Assist Ryan James Yates

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:18

Wood thinks he has scored the second of the game, but the VAR is having a look after the assistant referee flagged the striker for offside!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:18

Goal Christopher Grant Wood

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:15

Wood takes control of the ball in the middle of the pitch and tries to play Hudson-Odio through on goal on the left, but Assignon clears it for a throw-in.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:15

Burnley continue to hoard possession as they try to find a way back into this game and end a run of six straight defeats on Matchday 38 in the Premier League.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:12

A deflected cross from Assignon reaches Murillo in the centre and the Burnley defender tries to chest it back to his goalkeeper Sels who collects it after a slight fumble!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:09

Elanga once again joins in the attack and tries to go all the way on his own, but is dispossessed by the Burnley defence.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:08

Burnley tries to hit back as Larsen runs with the ball down the left flank and crosses into the centre where Cullen gets hold of the ball and tries his luck from distance, only to see his shot sail wide of the goal!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:03

Assist Anthony David Junior Elanga

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

16:03

Referee Graham Scott blows his whistle and Burnley get us underway at Turf Moor for one last time this Premier League season.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:58

Both sets of players are in the tunnel ahead of the contest and a sunny Turf Moor is all set to welcome them!

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:44

Kompany makes just one change to his starting 11 from the 2-1 loss to Spurs, but it’s a big one as Amdouni, who has scored five goals for the Clarets this season, returns to the line-up to take the place of Vitinho who is on the bench on the final day. Meanwhile, Toffolo starts for Forest in place of Aina while Elanga also features in the attack with Niakhate dropping to the bench.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:44

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Ibrahim Sangare, Cheikhou Kouyate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moussa Niakhate, Giovanni Reyna, Divock Origi, Andrew Omobamidele, Rodrigo Ribeir

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:44

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Harry Toffolo, Murillo, Willy-Arnaud Boly, Gonzalo Montiel; Danilo, Ryan Yates; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga; Chris Wood

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:39

BURNLEY SUBS: James Trafford, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodríguez, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, David Datro Fofana, Han-Noah Masseng

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:39

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Charlie Taylor, Maxime Esteve, Dara O'Shea, Lorenz Assignon; Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Jacob Bruun Larsen; Lyle Foster, Wilson Odober

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:39

Meanwhile, another season in the English top flight is all but assured for Forest as they head into the final game of the campaign. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit just above the drop zone and are only three points clear of third-from-bottom Luton Town after a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in their last outing, but a vastly superior goal difference over the Hatters should ensure their safety irrespective of today’s outcome. It was Callum Hudson-Odoi who netted a stunning goal to cancel out Zeki Amdouni’s opener for Burnley as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in their most recent Premier League meeting.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:34

Burnley’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week saw them get relegated back to the Championship after just one season but Vincent Kompany’s side have the chance to go out on a high when they host fourth-from-bottom Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on the final matchday of the season. The Clarets will hope to maintain their unbeaten run against Forest this season as Kompany’s men edged their opponents 1-0 in the Carabao Cup in August before the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the league at the City Ground in September.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:30

Hello and welcome to this live coverage as an already-relegated Burnley host Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League season.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

15:00

