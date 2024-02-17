Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(REUTERS)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jack Cork, Arijanet Muric, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix; Aaron Ramsey, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Datro Fofana, Mohamed Zeki Amdouni.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal head into the weekend just two points off leaders Liverpool, who they beat at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month. That result, combined with a 6-0 humiliation of London rivals West Ham last time out, means the Gunners are fancying their chances of going one better than they did last season, missing out on the title to Manchester City after leading for the majority of the campaign. A win here will be crucial, though, to ensure they at least keep pace with Liverpool and City.

Burnley's romp to the Championship title last term meant they returned to the top-flight with huge expectations, but some people's lofty pre-season predictions are looking a little silly now, with the Clarets having won just three games all season and staring down the barrel of relegation. They are currently kept off the bottom of the table by fellow promoted side Sheffield United, and with just 14 games left of the season, Burnley will need to start putting wins on the board if they are to overturn the current seven-point gap to safety.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Arsenal line-ups

Burnley XI: Trafford, Delcroix, Esteve, O’Shea, Assignon, Odobert, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Kiwior, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka.

