Bulls Injury Report: Bitim out for postseason, Dosunmu return hopeful

This season has been defined by injuries for the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine is out for the year, as he got surgery on his foot, and Patrick Williams is also out for the remainder of the season. Now, as the Bulls prepare for the Play-In Tournament, they are facing a couple more injuries that could affect them.

Onuralp Bitim, whose contract was converted from a two-way deal to a multi-year contract back in February, suffered a detached retina. He will be out for the postseason. Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu is dealing with a quadriceps issue, but there is hope that he will be good to go for the Bulls’ potential postseason run, starting with the Play-In.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed both of these injuries and how they could impact the Bulls.

In addition to those two, Andre Drummond is questionable for the Play-In game due to a left ankle sprain, and rookie Julian Phillips is out with a midfoot sprain.

