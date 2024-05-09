Bulls historian Sam Smith does not see change for Chicago as very likely

Very few people know the Chicago Bulls like league analyst and Bulls historian Sam Smith does. So when the Chicago expert weighs in on the Bulls, his words ought to carry some substantial weight.

And unfortunately for fans of the storied ball club, Smith does not believe that we are going to see very much change in the Bulls’ short-term future. Drawing on his considerable knowledge of how this team has operated with regard to team building over the decades, the Bulls Dot Com analyst recently broke down why he thinks change for Chicago is still a ways off in a recent interview with the folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel.

To hear what Smith has to say about how his knowledge of Bulls history shapes his opinion on what Chicago’s front office is (not) going to do to make the team better, check out the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire