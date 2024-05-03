Buffalo Bills Sign Chase Claypool in NFL Free Agency

The NFL draft has come and gone and a small wave of free agency across the league has picked up again.

Friday morning saw the Buffalo Bills announce a few signings, including a one-year deal with wide receiver Chase Claypool.

After starring at Notre Dame, Claypool made an instant splash as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 16 games in 2020, Claypool hauled in 873-receiving yards while scoring 11 touchdowns. He seemed like a star in the making but by his third year the wheels started to come off.

Claypool was dealt to the Chicago Bears early in the 2022 season where he hauled in 191 receiving yards in 10 games split over two years. The Bears dealt him to the Miami Dolphins where he played in nine games last year, catching just four passes.

In signing with Buffalo, Claypool may be on his last chance in the NFL.

Aug 17, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) train at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp. Mandatory credit: Caitlyn Epes-Pittsburgh Steelers/handout photo-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire