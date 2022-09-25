Bucs vs. Packers: Top matchups to watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to remain undefeated in 2022 when they host the Green Bay Packers in their home opener Sunday.

Here are the top matchups to watch in this showdown between a pair of former NFC Central division rivals:

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs vs. Packers OLB Rashan Gary

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

While left tackle might be a question mark for the Bucs heading into this game, they’ll at least be able to count on their All-Pro on the right side. Wirfs has quickly become one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the entire NFL, and he’s still just scratching the surface of his lofty potential.

He’ll have his hands fill with fellow Big Ten product and former first-rounder Gary, who has taken his pass-rushing game to new heights.

Packers RBs vs. Bucs LBs

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Rodgers might not have the pass-catchers he once did, but he’s got a dominant ground game that features the two-headed monster of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Thankfully for the Bucs, they have a dynamic tandem of their own at linebacker with Lavonte David and Devin White, both of whom have the athleticism, instincts and physicality to contain Green Bay’s versatile backfield.

Bucs QB Tom Brady vs. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

They won’t be on the field at the same time, but you can bet that Brady and Rodgers both know what they’re up against on the opposite sideline, and will want to raise their game accordingly.

Both of these legendary passers will have to bring their best performances, especially given what they’re missing in terms of their supporting cast. They’ve given us plenty of iconic performances in the past, and another one wouldn’t be surprising here.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire