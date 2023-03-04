Bucks injury report vs. 76ers: Milwaukee looks to extend winning streak to 17 games in primetime showdown on ABC

The Milwaukee Bucks, winners of 16 straight games, have a primetime showdown with Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.

Here's what you should know.

What time is the Bucks vs. 76ers game?

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

What TV channel is the Bucks vs. 76ers game on?

ABC. Channel 12 in Milwaukee.

Bucks injury report

Milwaukee listed veteran guard Wesley Matthews as out with a right calf strain. He has been inactive for five straight games.

What's the Bucks record and their position in the NBA standings?

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 45-17 and are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference at 40-22.

What is the Bucks winning streak?

The Bucks, who haven't lost since Jan. 21, have won 16 straight games. The franchise winning streak record is 20 games, set in 1970-71.

What are the odds for the Bucks vs. 76ers game?

The Bucks are favored by 4.5 points, the money line -200 for the Bucks, +170 for the 76ers and the over/under point total is 231.5, according to Tipico Sports.

Have the Bucks and 76ers played this season?

The Bucks beat the 76ers, 90-88, in the season opener back on Oct. 20. The teams play for a third and final time April 2.

