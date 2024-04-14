2024 Masters: Bryson DeChambeau now a chaser after 'horrific break' at 15, thriller on 18

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bryson DeChambeau had played the par-5s in 5 under and bogey-free when he stepped on the 15th tee box late Saturday afternoon at Augusta National.

Seven shots later, DeChambeau was walking toward the 16th hole.

DeChambeau called it a “pretty horrific break,” his second shot hooking around a tree, seemingly headed toward the bunker, only to clip a tree near the green and kick right, next to a grandstand. DeChambeau then dropped into what he described as a “nestled down” lie and chunked his third shot into the water that guards the front of the green.

“I was fortunate to get relief,” DeChambeau said, “and then ultimately I just dropped it in a fluffy little lie and thought it was a hard [lie], and it was not.”

The double bogey dropped DeChambeau back to 3 under, which is where he’ll enter Masters Sunday, four shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler, following a bogey on No. 16 and pitch-in birdie from 77 yards out at the par-4 finishing hole.

After his round, DeChambeau lamented the bad break, but recognized the good one, too. He said he struggled with controlling his speed on the greens, contributing that to not being able to use his Foresight launch monitor on the practice green this week. Yet, he’s fine with that as well.

“I've got to be able to conquer it,” DeChambeau said. “Nobody else is doing it, and they're able to putt just fine.”

Asked if he still feels he can conquer Scheffler and Co. and win a green jacket on Sunday, DeChambeau stated, “I’m four back.”

“You’re chasing,” a reporter added.

“Yep,” DeChambeau responded, “I’m excited.”