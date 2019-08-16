Bryce Harper tells heckler, 'Shut the f— up,' before walk-off grand slam

Bryce Harper’s game-winning grand slam was a clutch shot of mammoth proportions. It soared into the third deck at Citizens Bank Park, a no-doubter off the bat, and gave the Phillies a comeback victory against the Chicago Cubs following a big ninth-inning rally.

It looks like it also might have shut up a fan heckling the star prior to his ninth-inning heroics.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A heckler told Bryce Harper he was "$330M, 0-for-3."



Harper told him to "shut the f--k up"...and then hit a walk-off grand slam 🤫



(via @schettino10, Edd Barcia) pic.twitter.com/CdtjRgrZV2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2019

A fan on the first-base side yelled at Harper, “$330 million, 0-for-3!” as the star walked down to the Phillies dugout. It was a reference to his massive offseason contract and tough night at the plate. Harper was hit by a pitch in the first, then struck out on three pitches in the third and four pitches in the sixth.

His ninth-inning at-bat with the bases loaded is why the Phillies signed him. The game-winner likely won’t shut up the heckler, but it does provide another humorous note to a home run his parents might have missed.

Bryce Harper told off a heckler, then came out and won the game. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: