Brunty sends Stars to sectional title match

May 15—All eyes were on the No. 2 singles court on Wednesday in the sectional semifinal match between Western Boone and Southmont.

With the team score tied at 2, the match would be decided by the third set between the Stars Abby Brunty and the Mounties' Marley Jones.

And with her team's season on the line, it was Brunty who came out on top, taking the third set 6-4 to give the Stars a dramatic 3-2 win.

"We had her make one little adjustment in the first set that we felt like could be effective and it worked," Western Boone head coach Colin Haney said. "She almost came back to win that first set, and even though she didn't, she carried that momentum into the second and third sets and got a huge win."

Brunty lost the first set 6-4, but won the second 6-4.

She led 4-1 and 5-2 in the third, but saw Jones win back-to-back games to get within 5-4 before Brunty was able to close the match out.

"It was a huge mental toughness win for her," Haney said. "She will head into tomorrow with a lot of confidence. We told her during the changeover that (Jones) was going to fight back, she wasn't going to give up. Abby was able to dig deep and hold on."

The win flipped a 3-2 loss to the Mounties in the regular season.

Haney said that coming into sectional week, the main focus was resetting the Stars mindset.

"I could not be more of them," Haney said. "We talked a lot about how that regular season match didn't matter and our regular season record doesn't matter — all that mattered was tonight. We had an opportunity tonight and the girls took advantage of it. I'm so proud of them."

WeBo also won the two doubles spots.

At No. 1 doubles, Janie Ransom and Isabel Adams topped Haylee Hall and Jozee Jones, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Olivia Smith and Ella Shepherd topped Evelyn Zachary and Courtlyn Carpenter 6-4, 6-3.

"We have had a lot of matches this year where we knew we needed both doubles spots, and they came through again today," Haney said. "They handled their business and our peaking at the right time."

At No. 1 singles, Addie Jones lost to Hanna Long 7-5, 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Lindsey Steimel lost to Kela Johnson 7-5, 6-0.

The Stars will face Crawfordsville at 4:45 on Thursday.

"We are heading into it with a lot of confidence," Haney said. "We have lacked that at times this year, but right now it's about heart and grit and wanting it more. We are going into tomorrow ready to roll and are excited for the opportunity to win a sectional championship."

Athenians top Tigers

Crawfordsville topped Lebanon 3-2 in the sectional semifinal.

At No. 1 singles, Lebanon's Ava Lehmkuhler topped Sam Rohr 6-2, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Bre Page and Kate Williams topped Alayna Hall and Isla Seward 6-2, 6-2.

The three Tigers will extend their seasons in the singles and doubles tournament.

At No. 2 singles, Crawfordsville's Reagan Cox topped Bianca Coronado 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 3 singles, the Athenians Emily Weliver topped Lucie Cassis 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Amy Weliver and Emma Buser topped Kinley Young and Anna Howard 6-3, 6-3.

