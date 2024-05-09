Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 24 points in the second half of a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday in New York. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson overcame an early injury and scored 29 points to lead the New York Knicks to a comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Knicks guard injured his foot in the first quarter and missed the second, but scored 24 in the second half of the 130-121 victory Wednesday in New York.

"I just knew I had to get my mind in the right place to figure out how I was going to attack the second half," Brunson told reporters.

The Knicks will now head to Indianapolis, where they will take on the Pacers in Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 4 will be Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Knicks outshot the Pacers 57% to 51.6% in Game 2. They also held a 44-34 edge in rebounding. The game featured 11 lead changes and was tied eight times. The Pacers edged the Knicks 46-12 in points off the bench and led by as many as a dozen points.

Brunson, who entered the night with four-consecutive performances of at least 40 points, helped the Knicks take an 11-point lead about eight minutes into the first quarter of Game 2. He then left the game about 30 seconds later and missed the remainder of the quarter and entirety of the second.

"All season long, no matter what is thrown at him, injury bug or whatever, he always bounces back," Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo said. "We knew the severity of the game and everything. So we knew. Everybody had confidence he was coming back."

The Pacers took advantage of Brunson's injury absence, immediately going on a 11-0 run to tie the score. Both teams totaled 36 points in the first quarter.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Obi Toppin scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Pacers through the first 12 minutes. The Pacers then outscored the Knicks 37-27 in the second to take a 73-63 lead at halftime.

But Brunson's third-quarter return gave the Knicks a major boost.

They reeled off a 14-0 run early in the second half to snatch back the lead. Brunson totaled 10 points, while DiVincenzo scored a dozen in the third quarter. The Knicks outshot the Pacers 66.7% to 33.3% in the frame to carry a 99-91 lead into the fourth.

The Pacers, who shot 60% down the stretch, cut the deficit to one point about four minutes into the final frame, but never closed their last deficit.

"We are just sticking together, no matter what," said Brunson, who scored 14 over the final 12 minutes to seal the victory. "No matter what the situation is, no matter what's thrown at us, no matter what is a disadvantage for us, we are going to stick together.

"That's the thing we always harp on for each other."

The All-Star guard made 11 of 18 attempts on the night. He also chipped in five assists and three steals. DiVincenzo scored 28 points on 10 of 20 shooting. He made 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range.

Knicks forward O.G. Anunoby logged 28 points. Forward Josh Hart chipped in 19 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Center Isaiah Hartenstein logged 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Haliburton paced the Pacers with 34 points, nine assists and six steals. He made 7 of 11 3-point attempts. Guard T.J. McConnell totaled 10 points and 12 assists off the Pacers bench. Toppin scored another 20 points off the Pacers bench.

Game 3 will tip off at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Indianapolis. With a Game 3 victory, they could sweep the series Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 5, if necessary, will be Tuesday in New York. The series could extend to Sunday.