Browns trading WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed the trade Tuesday afternoon. A Detroit native who played in college at Michigan, Peoples-Jones is returning to his hometown NFL franchise.

"We're excited about the kid," Holmes said of Peoples-Jones. "He's had good production in the past. He'll be a good fit here. He's a high-character kid. ...

"He's from Detroit. He's a local kid. I think he'll be very very happy. I just talked to the kid. He's fired up about getting this process going."

Donovan Peoples-Jones is headed home to Detroit. (Ken Blaze/Reuters)

Peoples-Jones, 24, has played his entire NFL career with the Browns since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2020. He's been a regular starter since his second season and tallied a career-high 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

His production has dropped this season in a Browns passing attack that ranks 30th in the NFL (180 yards per game) and has struggled to find consistency with a hobbled Deshaun Watson and backups PJ Washington and Dorian Thompson-Robinson splitting time at quarterback. Peoples-Jones has eight catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns in seven games.

He'll join a Lions offense that's one of the NFL's most dynamic with an opportunity to contribute to a contender. Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the Lions receiving corps alongside veteran Josh Reynolds and breakout rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Lions are also breaking in deep threat and former 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, who missed most of his rookie season with injury and the first four games in 2023 due to a gambling suspension. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is also a regular contributor to the Lions' passing attack.

A 6-2, 204-pound receiver with speed, Peoples-Jones projects as a possession target for quarterback Jared Goff with the upside to make the occasional downfield play. The Lions are off to their best start in years and have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. With the acquisition of Peoples-Jones, they're further signifying their intent to compete for a Super Bowl.