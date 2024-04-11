Browns, RB Nick Chubb re-work contract to lower base salary in 2024

As the Cleveland Browns trek closer to the 2024 NFL draft, they have cleared a bit more cap space by re-working the contract of running back Nick Chubb.

Slated to for a base salary of nearly $12 million and a cap hit near $16 million in 2024, Chubb has agreed to lower his base with the chance to earn it back in the form of incentives (according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). Rapoport, however, did not report what Chubb’s new base will be.

With no timetable on his return still, the Browns give themselves some financial security upfront while still giving Chubb the opportunity to earn that money back on the backend.

A rumored cap casualty from the national audience all offseason long, the odds of the Browns actually cutting Chubb were next to zero. By re-working his deal, it is now a certainty that Chubb will be back in Cleveland in 2024 (and hopefully beyond).

For now, however, we wait and see what Chubb’s new base number is as he fights to get back on the field in 2024.

The #Browns and star RB Nick Chubb have agreed on a reworked contract for 2024 to lower his base of $11.775M, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, with a chance to earn it back in incentives. Chubb is working his way back from a serious knee injury, but isn’t going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/c6hr3wQeuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024

