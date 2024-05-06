Browns Podcast: Analyzing the film of new defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

The 2024 NFL draft for the Cleveland Browns was more about the future than this year, though a couple of players will have roles this season. Second round pick Michael Hall Jr. will get playing time with his ability to rush the passer from the interior.

You can never have enough quality pass rushers, especially from the interior, to help the fantastic pass rushers they have on the outside. Hall didn’t play a ton of snaps at Ohio State but his tape shows a player who’s ceiling is high.

There are some reps where he is so explosive and quick off the line of scrimmage that sometimes opposing offensive linemen can’t even get a hand on him. Hall is a great athlete, and his upside could turn him into one of the premier pass-rushing 3-techs in the NFL if he reaches his full potential.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire