Browns Jimmy Haslam does not regret Deshaun Watson contract

With everything surrounding former MVP Lamar Jackson’s contract, the fully guaranteed deal the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson remains the talk of the town. But team owner Jimmy Haslam has no regrets about giving the former Texans quarterback the record-setting deal.

“We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way”

The Browns owner was and still is willing to do whatever was necessary to win in Cleveland. Only time will tell if this works out but no remorse or regret is coming from Haslam regardless of how the rest of the league might feel.

More Uncategorized!

Yes, the Browns' NFL Draft age guardrail exists One PFF metric has new safety Juan Thornhill as one of the league's best Insider: Browns have no character concerns about Elijah Moore

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire