Browns hire Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator

On the same day the Bills hired Joe Brady to replace Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator, Dorsey has found a new home.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dorsey will be the new offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt as the man in charge of the Cleveland offense. He'll be tasked with getting the most out of Deshaun Watson in 2024, the third year of his five-year, fully-guaranteed contract.

Dorsey spent three years with the Browns as a quarterback, from 2006 through 2008. He spent five years as a coach with the Panthers, and four and a half in Buffalo.