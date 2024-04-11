Browns clear around $9.5m in cap space as Nick Chubb’s cap hit drops to $6.275m

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb re-worked his deal to lower his salary cap hit in 2024 as the star running back continues to recover from his season-ending knee injury from a year ago.

And now ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported the financial details of that re-worked deal.

While Chubb can earn back all of the money he agreed to convert from base salary to incentives, the star running back’s salary cap hit has been lowered from $15.85 million to a measly $6.275 million. This gives the Browns about another $9.5 million in cap space to work with, bumping their total cap space up to about $13.5 million with the 2024 NFL draft just two weeks away.

With no timetable on his return to the field, this is a deal that benefits the Browns while locking in Chubb’s roster spot for 2024 after an offseason where he was a speculated cap casualty from the national audience (he never was internally).

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire