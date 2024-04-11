Browns’ biggest 2024 NFL draft team needs with two weeks to go

The Cleveland Browns have five picks slated for the 2024 NFL draft after they gave up a fifth and a sixth round pick for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. As they enter the draft in a couple of weeks, they will come on the clock for the first time with the 54th overall pick in the draft.

But let’s face it, is there a position on the roster that would see significant playing time in year one if drafted with the 54th overall pick? Not particularly.

After free agency, the Browns brought back their entire defensive line rotation, re-signing Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris. They then went out and signed Quinton Jefferson to replace Jordan Elliott, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers. They improved their wide receiver room by adding Jeudy to complement Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore as well.

As the Browns look to build a sustainable roster for the long haul, they will continue to draft a year into the future. This was the case this year with the likes of wide receiver Cedric Tillman, defensive tackle Siaki Ika, and defensive end Isaiah McGuire all being eased onto the field. If it weren’t for an injury to right tackle Jack Conklin, the same could have been said for Dawand Jones as well.

With that in mind, what positions stand out on the Browns’ roster as glaring needs by 2025 that the team needs to prioritize in the 2024 NFL draft?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire