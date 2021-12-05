Browns Bye Week Review: 2021 free agent additions

The Cleveland Browns are 6-6 going into their bye week. At a base level, that is all that matters. Outside of that is the fact that the team had high expectations going into the season. Building off a playoff appearance, and a win, with a great offseason seemed to set up for bigger and brighter things.

Instead, the team is 6-6. The expectations don’t change the record nor does the, seemingly, quality offseason the team put together.

Bye weeks are good times for evaluating different aspects of a team in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Browns, their bye week comes very late in the season. While the team is squarely in the playoff hunt in the standings, their very difficult closing schedule and inconsistent play have their playoff odds very low.

Despite all of that, we want to spend a little time looking at the team’s offseason additions and their performances so far. We start with free agency:

S John Johnson III

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

John Johnson III was Cleveland’s big free-agent addition early in the process. Coming from a great Los Angeles defense, Johnson was expected to lead the team and bring a versatile force on the backend of the defense.

Instead, the safety has been inconsistent with some splash plays and a variety of poor ones. Whether it is fit in Joe Woods’ system, lack of comfort with the players around him or something else, Johnson has not lived up to the hype of his addition.

Johnson was great in both coverage and run support with the Rams. With Cleveland, he has found himself out of position in coverage (or in unenviable situations like guarding Tyreek Hill downfield one on one) and has taken bad angles in run pursuit.

PFF Grades:

Coverage: 61.4

Run Defense: 63.5

Overall: 63.4

Early Returns at the Bye Week: Less than expected

CB Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Johnson’s teammate with the Rams, Troy Hill came over as another versatile player with a successful history. While not as big of a name, or contract, Hill’s addition was seen as a big one for Cleveland to help combat the spread offenses of the NFL.

Surprisingly, Hill has been at his best as a help run defender and also struggled in coverage at times. Given both Johnson and Hill’s struggles after success in LA, it is likely that the transition to Woods’ defense is a big part of the issue.

Even given that caveat, Hill’s addition has not been as successful as the team would have hoped.

PFF Grades:

Coverage: 53.8

Run Defense: 78.1

Overall: 59.8

Early Returns at the Bye Week: Less than expected

LB Anthony Walker

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A slightly surprising addition this offseason, the Browns signed linebacker Anthony Walker to a one-year, $3 million contract this offseason. Walker was given the playcalling duties quickly in the offseason, instead of Johnson who many expected, because of his leadership.

Injuries limited him during the year but, as an off-ball linebacker, he has played well at times.

Walker is unlikely to be an impact playmaker given his position and skillset but still plays an important role on the defense. With only a one-year deal, it will be interesting if he returns next year.

PFF Grades:

Coverage: 70.5

Run Defense: 51.8

Overall: 64.3

Early Returns at the Bye Week: About what was expected

DE Takk McKinley

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The first of two defensive ends brought in this offseason, Takk McKinley was pursued by GM Andrew Berry at the end of 2020 as well. McKinley lost a chunk of time in training camp with a personal issue then took some time to return. He has struggled with lingering injury issues as well, a problem throughout his career.

At times, McKinley looks explosive coming off the ball. Other times, he can get washed away by linemen easily.

For the year, the former first-round pick has only played 256 snaps accounting for 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. For $4.25 million, the Browns are not getting the production they would like.

PFF Grades:

Pass Rush: 57.9

Run Defense: 64.4

Overall: 60.6

Early Returns at the Bye Week: Less (snaps) than expected

DE Jadeveon Clowney

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The biggest name of the team’s offseason signings, Clowney’s addition came a little later in the offseason. Coming off (another) injury-limited season, the former #1 overall pick was another player Berry had pursued in 2020. Clowney chose to take less money a year prior instead of joining Cleveland but took a one-year, $8 million deal in 2021.

Clowney has only missed one game this season, a big deal given his history, while being a force across from Myles Garrett. While his 3.5 sacks don’t jump off the page, he has created disruption regularly throughout the season.

Berry may want him to return but Clowney may have finally played himself into a big multi-year deal someplace else.

PFF Grades:

Pass Rush: 63.7

Run Defense: 71.9

Overall: 67.3

Early Returns at the Bye Week: About what was expected, maybe more snaps than expected (526)

DT Malik Jackson

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Another defensive lineman added this offseason, Malik Jackson was given the unenviable task of replacing Sheldon Richardson. It hasn’t gone well.

While Jackson has been on the field for over 500 snaps, the interior of the defensive line is getting pushed around in the run game and getting very little penetration against the pass. While Jackson’s leadership can be lauded, on the field he’s been more of a negative for the team.

PFF Grades:

Pass Rush: 56.6

Run Defense: 47.8

Overall: 47.8

Early Returns at the Bye Week: Less than expected (even if expectations were pretty low by comparison)

DT Malik McDowell

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

A shocking addition when the news came out, Malik McDowell went from training camp hopeful to starter rather quickly. Given his tumultuous career after being a second-round pick, McDowell has been a big success in 2021.

It hasn’t all been rosy for the former Michigan State Spartan. Like the other Malik, above, McDowell is a part of a run defense that gets pushed around quite easily. McDowell has been better than Jackson especially as an explosive pass rusher but still needs refinement.

McDowell has also shown some discipline issues on the field that have led to multiple penalties that hurt the team.

PFF Grades:

Pass Rush: 68.8

Run Defense: 49.5

Overall: 49.5

Early Returns at the Bye Week: More than expected (because there were no expectations)

Wrapping Up the Free Agent Class of 2021

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

No other free-agent addition has played 200 or more snaps this season for Cleveland. With a major overhaul on defense, it is not surprising to see many struggle. The nuances on that side of the ball make understanding your teammates very important.

That doesn’t excuse the struggles of the team’s additions. They have not gotten the production they wanted out of Johnson, Hill, McKinley or Jackson with only Clowney and McDowell overachieving based on expectations. Walker, maybe due to his position, has met expectations without providing much in the way of impact.

Unlike drafted players (we will review the 2021 draft in the same way as this), free-agent additions are expected to come in and produce right away. For the Browns, that hasn’t happened at the level that they would have expected at their bye week in Week 13.

Can that change over the final five weeks?

