Browns 2024 Draft Profile: Ricky Pearsall can stretch the field vertically from the slot

With as deep and talented as this year’s wide receiver, it wouldn’t be a good idea to leave the draft without taking one. The Browns have shown that age matters to them, especially early in the draft, but one player that may be worth overlooking is Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall is a slot player who can win on the outside but projects best inside in the NFL. He’s a great athlete and an above-average route runner who uses his short area burst and quick feet to create separation. He has plenty of long speed to challenge teams vertically and push the ball downfield for explosive plays.

The ball-tracking skills on the deep ball are as good as you’ll find in this year’s class. Pearsall has a knack for making highlight reel grabs, and though he struggles against press man as an undersized guy, his ability to get vertical shines game after game.

His reliable and strong hands will help his game translate to the next level from the slot to help someone’s offense get more dynamic.

Ricky Pearsall's ball tracking is some of the best in this draft class.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire