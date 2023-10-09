Brown identifies key to Kings taking next step this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Mike Brown pushed all the right buttons last season while leading the Kings to their first NBA playoff appearance since 2006.

However, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year made it clear there is one area the Kings will need to improve in if they are going to take the next step this season.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Brown laid out the blueprint for how his team can continue to build on the strong foundation they laid last season.

"We understand our style of play is extremely fast," Brown told Medina. "We want to continue on that path because that's who we are. That's what our personnel is built for, but we want to add a level of physicality as well. We want to continue to play the right way and to play together. Last year, we played fast, played together and played the right way. Now we want to add a level of physicality to our identity. If we obtain that, that will pay off huge dividends for us moving forward.

"On top of that, we talk about winning the day. It's going to be extremely hard to go from good to great. We have to focus on the details daily. We have to appreciate them, have a sustained work ethic and competitive spirit on a daily basis. Then we embrace the individual sacrifice and commitment needed in order to make that jump. That will help us continue to play together."

When asked why physicality is emphasized, Brown explained the correlation between increased physicality and the NBA's most elite teams.

"The most physical teams are usually the best teams, especially deep in the playoffs," Brown said. "Throughout the regular season last year, we weren't as physical. We relied on our ability to score throughout the course of the season. When we got to the playoffs, we upped our level of physicality against Golden State. But because of that, it took away from us on the offensive end of the floor."

"We weren't used to playing that hard. We weren't used to playing as physically like we did against the Warriors. When you have to make such a huge jump just to have an opportunity to be competitive at the highest level against the world champions, you don't realize how impactful that is mentally and physically when it comes to shooting an open jump shot. It's a different shot. Then you add the pressures of being in the playoffs. On top of that, it's a way different shot."

The Kings' lightning-quick pace led to them having the NBA's most explosive offense last season, averaging 120.7 points per game.

That dropped to 113.1 points per game in their first-round playoff series with the Warriors, emphasizing the grit and grind pace in the postseason that Brown alluded to.

As Sacramento looks to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006, Brown is establishing early that simply reaching the postseason will not be the only goal for a Kings team with grander aspirations.